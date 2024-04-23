House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, R-Va., is calling for an end to taxpayer-funded media, the latest top Republican to push back on National Public Radio (NPR) after a now-former employee accused it of operating with an overwhelming left-wing bias.
Good’s new Defund NPR Act, introduced Friday, would block federal funding from going directly toward NPR and also block public radio stations that get federal grants from using those taxpayer funds to buy content from or pay dues to NPR as
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Freedom Caucus chair calls for end to taxpayer-funded media after NPR scandal ends with editor’s exit - April 23, 2024
- AI can predict political orientations from blank faces – and researchers fear ‘serious’ privacy challenges - April 23, 2024
- Trump trial to resume with gag order arguments, testimony from ex-National Enquirer publisher - April 23, 2024