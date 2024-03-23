House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-Va., would not say Friday whether he will support an effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

After the House passed a $1.2 trillion federal funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown, firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., declared that Johnson had “betrayed” the “confidence” of the House GOP conference and introduced a motion to vacate. Good was evasive when asked if he would support the motion in an

