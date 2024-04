FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans’ campaign arm is announcing that it raised more than $33 million in the first three months of 2024.

It comes as GOP leaders brace for battle to keep and even expand their razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives this November.

“In a game of inches for the House majority where every seat matters, Republicans are out-recruiting, out-messaging, and out-hustling extreme Democrats,” Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., c

[Read Full story at source]