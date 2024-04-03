FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in a statement to Fox News Digital, called on a New York City judge to rescue himself from former President Trump’s upcoming April 15 hush-money criminal trial, while also hammering the judge’s “Democrat political operative” daughter, who the third top-ranking House Republican accuses of financially benefiting from the case.

“Democrat Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan, who donated to Biden’s campaign

[Read Full story at source]