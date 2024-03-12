House Republicans are furious over “woke” programs President Biden wants to fund in his $7.3 trillion budget request.

Biden released his 188-page proposal to fund the federal government on Monday. It lays out roughly $5 trillion in tax increases overall, which the White House said would be split evenly between corporations and the top 2% of earners.

A new memo by House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, highlighted billions aimed at green energy init

[Read Full story at source]