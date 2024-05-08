Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., unveiled legislation on Wednesday aimed at blocking non-citizens from voting in U.S. elections.
Johnson held a high-profile press conference at the base of the U.S. Capitol to promote the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act alongside the bill’s leaders in the House and Senate, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.
The speaker warned that a “dangerously high number” of illegal immigrants are able to vote in U
