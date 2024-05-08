EXCLUSIVE: Two Republican congressional committee chairmen are again referring ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen to the Justice Department for lying to Congress, Fox News Digital has learned.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer had previously referred Cohen to the Justice Department after Cohen allegedly lied to Congress in a February 2019 hearing.
Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance viola
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- IRS urged to probe tax-exempt groups supporting anti-Israel protests - May 10, 2024
- ‘We are so innocent’: Top 5 moments of Trump trial, from mistrial denials to Stormy Daniels’ testimony - May 10, 2024
- Biden admin’s National Guard ‘power grab’ slammed by former general as governors put up rare united front - May 10, 2024