Conservative lawmakers are promising revenge against House GOP leaders and their rank-and-file colleagues after they were sidelined for a bipartisan deal to avoid a government shutdown this week.
The House of Representatives passed a short-term government spending bill known as a continuing resolution (CR) on Thursday to extend last year’s federal funding through early March, in order to give congressional negotiators enough time to set priorities for fiscal year 2024.
With doze
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden’s top outside group hauls in over $200M to aid uphill re-election fight - January 19, 2024
- Republican-led Kentucky House panel approves ‘three-strikes’ anti-crime bill - January 19, 2024
- Haley turns up the heat on Trump as she tries to close the gap in the New Hampshire primary - January 19, 2024