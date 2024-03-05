FIRST ON FOX: House Rep. Andy Biggs is eyeing artificial intelligence (AI) technology as a way to cut unnecessary government red tape.
The Arizona Republican is introducing a bill on Tuesday that would mandate federal agencies use AI to review regulations under their purview with the aim of cutting rules that fail to meet certain standards.
“American businesses must be given the opportunity to thrive without overbearing, costly, contradictory, and duplicat
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House GOP lawmaker proposes using AI to cut federal red tape, streamline services - March 5, 2024
- Super Tuesday expected to boost Trump closer to clinching GOP nomination as Haley makes possible last stand - March 5, 2024
- How left and right justices found common ground in restoring Trump to the ballot - March 5, 2024