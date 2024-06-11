FIRST ON FOX: GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse is rolling out a measure that would prevent businesses and individuals associated with the Chinese Communist Party from purchasing property adjacent to federal land.
Newhouse, R-Wash., who sits on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, is expected to introduce the legislation Tuesday evening.
The “No American Land for Communist China Act” has 20 cosponsors, including the support of committee C
