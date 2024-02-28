FIRST ON FOX: Republican lawmakers from Georgia are blaming President Biden’s “disastrous” border and immigration policies for the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the hands of an illegal migrant.

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University, was found dead on the University of Georgia campus Thursday after her roommate reported to authorities that she had not returned home from her morning run.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., led th

[Read Full story at source]