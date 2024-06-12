Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faced a tough grilling from House GOP lawmakers Tuesday over his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes during the height of the pandemic.
Cuomo visited Capitol Hill for a closed-door interview with the House select subcommittee investigating the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawmakers homed in on a March 25, 2020, executive order by the then-governor that restricted nursing homes from refusing to admit or readmit residents “solely based on c
