FIRST ON FOX: House Republican leaders are planning a legislative blitz next week targeting President Biden’s energy policies, according to new details obtained by Fox News Digital.
An overview of bills that House leadership will have lawmakers vote on includes legislation to repeal the Biden administration’s natural gas tax introduced by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, and a push to block Biden from banning fracking by Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C.
Another bill expect
