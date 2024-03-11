House Republican leaders are blasting President Biden’s proposed plan for how to fund the government in fiscal year 2025.
“The price tag of President Biden’s proposed budget is yet another glaring reminder of this Administration’s insatiable appetite for reckless spending and the Democrats’ disregard for fiscal responsibility. Biden’s budget doesn’t just miss the mark – it is a roadmap to accelerate America’s decline,” read a joint statement by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Johnson chastises Biden for ‘regret’ on calling Laken Riley murder suspect ‘illegal’: ‘What an embarrassment’ - March 11, 2024
- GOP AGs warn Maine to kill ‘totalitarian’ bill making sanctuary state for sex-change surgeries, or be sued - March 11, 2024
- House GOP leaders tear up Biden’s new $7.3T budget proposal: ‘Reckless spending’ - March 11, 2024