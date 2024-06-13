FIRST ON FOX: A House GOP lawmaker is spearheading an effort to name the United States’ coastal waterways after former President Trump.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., is introducing a bill on Friday to rename the immediate waters surrounding the U.S., called the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), as the “Donald John Trump Exclusive Economic Zone of the United States.”

If passed, it would mandate the name change on any applicable laws, maps, documents and

[Read Full story at source]