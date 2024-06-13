FIRST ON FOX: A House GOP lawmaker is spearheading an effort to name the United States’ coastal waterways after former President Trump.
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., is introducing a bill on Friday to rename the immediate waters surrounding the U.S., called the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), as the “Donald John Trump Exclusive Economic Zone of the United States.”
If passed, it would mandate the name change on any applicable laws, maps, documents and
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Total lie’: Trump campaign, GOP lawmakers blast report claiming he called Milwaukee a ‘horrible city’ - June 13, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Begging Her Pardon - June 13, 2024
- House GOP moves to name US coastal waters after Trump - June 13, 2024