EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are investigating whether the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) contributed to the alleged retaliation and “smear campaign” against IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who brought claims of political influence in the Hunter Biden investigation to Congress.

Fox News Digital has exclusively obtained a letter penned by House Speaker Mike Johnson; House Majority Leader Steve Scalise; House Oversight Committee Cha

[Read Full story at source]