The $460 billion government funding bill the House of Representatives is set to vote on Wednesday includes $1 million marked for an LGBTQ community center that once held a drag event with children.
It comes as Democrats celebrate the lack of “poison pills” in the bill while GOP hardliners lament what they call a lost opportunity to force passage of conservative policies.
The earmark for the William Way LGBT Community Center in Philadelphia was advocated for by Rep. B
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Ukraine’s first lady turns down Biden State of the Union invitation: report - March 6, 2024
- Hamas hostages, IVF activists, cops attacked by migrants: These are lawmakers’ State of the Union guests - March 6, 2024
- House GOP relents on LGBT center funding in $460B package as Dems cheer lack of ‘poison pills’ - March 6, 2024