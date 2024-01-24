The House Education and Workforce Committee is threatening retaliatory action against Harvard University after accusing the Ivy League school of an insufficient response to its antisemitism investigation.
Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., slammed Harvard’s response to the House GOP probe as “unacceptable.”
“Upon initial review, Harvard’s production to the Committee in response to its antisemitism investigation is woefully inadequate,” Foxx said.
