House Republicans are threatening to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress over the Justice Department’s failure to produce subpoenaed audio recordings of former Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Biden as part of the investigation into his handling of classified records.
Fox News Digital obtained a letter that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House GOP threatens to hold AG Garland in contempt of Congress over recordings of Biden interview in Hur case - March 26, 2024
- RFK Jr running mate announcement may boost his presidential ballot access bid - March 26, 2024
- Supreme Court dives back into abortion debate, will hear arguments on mifepristone regulation - March 26, 2024