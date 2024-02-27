FIRST ON FOX: Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee are demanding documents and information from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) related to a Venezuelan national who was paroled into the U.S. and was last week charged with the murder of a Georgia college student.

Chairman Mark Green, in a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, wrote to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seeking information on Jose Antonio Ibarra — who is charged with the murder of

[Read Full story at source]