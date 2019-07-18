House Homeland Security panel head says Trump words endanger lawmakers

The Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee on Thursday called for an emergency meeting of the board overseeing the U.S. Capitol Police to address what he said are growing threats to lawmakers’ safety related to President Donald Trump’s actions.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Microsoft shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales - July 18, 2019
- Iran floats offer on nuclear inspections; U.S. skeptical - July 18, 2019
- Saudi Arabia defends letter backing China’s Xinjiang policy - July 18, 2019