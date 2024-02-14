House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner is urging President Biden to declassify information related to a “serious national security threat.”
“Today, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has made available to all Members of Congress information concerning a serious national security threat,” Turner, R-Ohio, said in a statement Wednesday.
“I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threa
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House declares Suozzi victory a ‘devastating repudiation’ of Trump, Republicans - February 14, 2024
- Georgia bill would require private schools to get parents’ approval before ‘addressing gender identity’ issues - February 14, 2024
- House Intel Chair Turner warns of ‘serious national security threat,’ urges Biden to declassify - February 14, 2024