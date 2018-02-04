House intelligence panel takes up Democrats’ memo on Monday: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House Intelligence Committee plans on Monday to consider the Democratic rebuttal to a Republican memo alleging bias at the FBI and Justice Department against President Donald Trump, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.
