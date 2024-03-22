EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has subpoenaed Mark Zwonitzer, the ghostwriter of President Biden’s memoir amid the panel’s oversight probe of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into Biden’s retention of classified records.
Fox News Digital reviewed the subpoena, which demands Zwonitzer turn over all documents and communications with Biden or his staff related to his ghostwriting work on his memoirs “Promise Me, Dad” and &#
