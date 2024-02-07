Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has agreed to appear before lawmakers and face questions on his secret hospitalization later this month.
Austin will appear at a hearing hosted by the House Armed Services Committee on Feb. 29, according to the committee.
“The Department of Defense has confirmed to the House Armed Services Committee that Secretary Austin will testify before on the Committee on February 29th on his failure to disclose his hospitalization,” House Armed S
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Rising rent prices push record number of Americans toward housing crisis, prompting legislative action - February 7, 2024
- House lawmakers to grill Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on secret hospitalization - February 7, 2024
- Dueling Republican contests: Trump to romp in Nevada GOP caucus after Haley loses presidential primary - February 7, 2024