The House was notified Monday that the Office of Sergeant at Arms has been served a grand jury subpoena issued by the Justice Department for documents, and that the office will comply.
“The Honorable, the Speaker, House of Representatives. Sir, this is to notify you formally pursuant to rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives that the Office of the Sergeant at Arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Ron DeSantis calls for Ilhan Omar’s deportation, expulsion from Congress for ‘Somalia First’ comments - January 30, 2024
- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee criticized for saying impeachment is not meant to be used for revenge - January 30, 2024
- Georgia DA Fanni Willis’ alleged lover Nathan Wade settles divorce case with wife of 26 years: report - January 30, 2024