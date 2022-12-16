Way of Water Top View Way of Water Top View

The Way of Water Collection The Way of Water Collection

Way of Water Front View Way of Water Front View

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Luxury fragrance powerhouse, House of Sillage, announces collaboration with Disney and James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment’s theatrical release, Avatar: The Way of Water. House of Sillage is releasing out-of-this-world, intricate, collectable luxury fragrance products to highlight the beautiful and exotic world of Pandora. The collection includes one Way of Water Limited-Edition Fragrance and one set of four Avatar Amplifier perfume droppers.

Intricately presented in an enchanting Ilu silhouette design cap and embellished with diamond-cut Swarovski crystals, a hallmark of innovation and elegance. The bottle is crafted from the highest quality French glass and hand polished and painted in an enchanting ombre effect by the finest artisans.

The new collection will be launched 12/16/2022 exclusively at www.houseofsillage.com.

About House of Sillage

House of Sillage is based in Newport Beach, California and produced in France. The company was founded by Nicole Mather with a mission to revitalize the world of haute parfumerie with a reverent respect for the art and traditions of perfume making, to elevate the industry with a focus on the opulence and stunning detail of true luxury and to be the most luxurious haute parfumerie throughout the world. House of Sillage blends time-tested, hand craftsmanship with modern materials to create quality, creativity, and innovation and remains on the cutting edge of the fragrance industry, carving out a new category in luxury. The brand is available in the United States in addition to several countries around the world.

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aac3c0f8-5995-4238-b503-961d129654f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a61d26c7-b5b1-413b-a740-e827d880ae92

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fe30c37-c5df-4252-bcb8-a99d986301da

CONTACT: For more information, please visit www.houseofsillage.com or email info@houseofsillage.com.