House Republicans will consider a resolution Wednesday morning that, if passed, would set up a full House vote on whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena as part of the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden.
The House Oversight Committee will meet for a markup Wednesday at 10 a.m. to consider the resolution that recommends contempt proceedings against the first son after he refused to comply with a subpoena compelling him to
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- House GOP erupts in division over call to push Johnson out of speakership: ‘Working for Joe Biden’ - January 10, 2024
- WATCH: Nancy Mace shreds Hunter Biden for having ‘no balls’ after surprise visit derails House hearing - January 10, 2024
- Republicans accelerate probe into Biden administration’s actions to house migrants on federal lands - January 10, 2024