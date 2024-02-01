The House Oversight and Judiciary committees are expected to hear testimony from another Biden family business associate Thursday.
Joey Langston is expected to appear before the committees Thursday morning on Capitol Hill for a closed-door, transcribed interview.
Langston is said to have hosted fundraisers for Joe Biden and donated thousands to his political campaigns.
The House Oversight Committee says Langston pleaded guilty in 2008 to participating in a conspiracy to a
