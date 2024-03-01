The House Oversight Committee released the transcript of President Biden’s brother James Biden’s testimony on Friday, as the panel enters its “next phase” of the impeachment inquiry.

Fox News Digital obtained the transcript on Friday. James Biden testified before the committee last week that his brother, the president, was never involved in his family’s business dealings.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Wednesday, after h

[Read Full story at source]