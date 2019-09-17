House panel asks Boeing CEO to testify October 30 on 737 MAX

The U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday formally asked Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg to testify on the now grounded 737 MAX that has been involved in two deadly crashes since October 2018 that killed 346 people.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. journalist Cokie Roberts, a ‘founding mother’ of National Public Radio, dead at 75 - September 17, 2019
- Explainer: Five ways the Fed’s expected rate cut could affect consumers - September 17, 2019
- Israeli election too close to call, Netanyahu weakened: exit polls - September 17, 2019