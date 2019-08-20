House panel says ‘time is of the essence’ in Trump tax return fight

A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Tuesday urged a federal judge to quickly resolve its bid to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the Trump administration has refused to turn over.
