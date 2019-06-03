The top U.S. law enforcement officer and the Commerce secretary will face a contempt of Congress vote unless they hand over documents by Thursday on efforts to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, the chairman of a House of Representatives panel warned on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- House panel threatens contempt of Congress vote against Barr, Ross - June 3, 2019
- Nasdaq confirms correction, bond yields fall further - June 3, 2019
- UK’s May reminds Trump of transatlantic ties with Churchill-era gift - June 3, 2019