The House of Representatives narrowly passed a $1.2 trillion federal spending package along bipartisan lines on Friday, taking a step closer to averting a partial government shutdown at midnight.

The package, comprised of six appropriations bills that account for roughly 70% of discretionary government spending, was unveiled around 3 a.m. on Thursday night. It’s aimed at funding the government through the remainder of fiscal year 2024, which ends Sept. 30.

It puts Congres

[Read Full story at source]