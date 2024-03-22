The House of Representatives narrowly passed a $1.2 trillion federal spending package along bipartisan lines on Friday, taking a step closer to averting a partial government shutdown at midnight.
The legislation was expedited onto the House floor via suspension of the rules, which bypasses procedural hurdles in exchange for raising the threshold for passage from a simple majority to two-thirds. It passed by a 286 to 134 vote.
More Republicans voted against the bill than for it –
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson - March 22, 2024
- House passes $1.2T government spending bill to avert government shutdown - March 22, 2024
- Former Georgia GOP governor candidate pleads guilty in fraud case - March 22, 2024