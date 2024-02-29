Speaker Mike Johnson bucked the House GOP’s right flank to pass a short-term federal funding bill on Thursday, setting up Congress to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The bill, known as a continuing resolution (CR), extends fiscal year 2023’s government funding levels to two deadlines – March 8 and March 22. It passed the House 320-99.

Congress is currently operating under a CR passed in January that extended funding for some of their 12 appropriations bills to March 1 and o

