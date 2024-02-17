The House of Representatives has just two more days in session before the first of Congress’ two government shutdown deadlines, putting lawmakers on a critically short timeline to reach a bipartisan deal.
House lawmakers ended their week on Thursday afternoon after leaders called off votes scheduled for Friday.
Unless members have caucus or committee work to attend to, they are largely not expected back on Capitol Hill until Feb. 28 – two days before the March 1 deadline to fun
