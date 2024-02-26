FIRST ON FOX: A House Republican who has been critical of rushing to impeach President Biden is calling for his removal over questions about his mental fitness for the job.
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Fox News Digital that he plans to introduce a resolution on Monday to call on Biden’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution.
His most-cited reason was Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s handling of classified documents. The report d
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Texas ready to pick up IVF debate following Alabama embryo ruling: ‘pro-life state’ - February 26, 2024
- Andy Kim sees 3rd straight win over New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy in primary battle for Bob Menendez seat - February 26, 2024
- House Republican critical of Biden impeachment push demands his removal via 25th Amendment - February 26, 2024