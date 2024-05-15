Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., is demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel to investigate President Biden for stalling military aid to Israel.

In a letter to Garland sent Tuesday, Tenney wrote with “grave concern regarding President Biden’s recent announcement to freeze the delivery of 1,800 2000-lb bombs and 1,7000 500-lb bombs that were appropriated for by Congress and set to be delivered to Israel.”

“This wrong headed an

[Read Full story at source]