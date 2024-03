FIRST ON FOX: A House Republican lawmaker is working on a bill to expand access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) for families who cannot afford the procedure.

Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital and Fox News Radio that he is working on a bill to lower costs associated with IVF.

“It would give a tax incentive to help people that are less fortunate be able to do IVF, and I do think it’s something that’s important. Because I do think peo

[Read Full story at source]