House Education and Workforce Committee Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., issued subpoenas to multiple leaders at Harvard University for “failing to produce priority documents” related to the committee’s antisemitism investigation into the Ivy League school.

She previously threatened to issue subpoenas if Harvard did not produce sufficient documents on two of four priority requests and gave the university until 5 p.m. on Feb. 14 to do so.

“Last week,

[Read Full story at source]