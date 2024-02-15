House Homeland Security Chair, Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., announced Wednesday he will not run for re-election, citing Alejandro Mayorkas’ impeachment as a reason to retire from Congress and return to his home district after serving three terms in Washington, D.C.
“At the start of the 118th Congress, I promised my constituents to pass legislation to secure our borders and to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable. Today, with the House having passed H.R. 2 and Secretary Mayorkas
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Poll: Trump ahead of Biden in North Carolina with 50% support - February 15, 2024
- 6 US states consider harsher penalties for harming police K9 dogs - February 15, 2024
- House Republican who oversaw Mayorkas impeachment won’t run for re-election - February 15, 2024