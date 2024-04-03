A group of House Republicans is demanding that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin investigate “left-wing extremism” in the U.S. military.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., himself a veteran, led five other GOP lawmakers in raising concerns related to the recent self-immolation of an active-duty Air Force member outside of the Israeli embassy.

“We write you today as members of Congress, many of us having served our country honorably, in our commitment to the security

[Read Full story at source]