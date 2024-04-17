FIRST ON FOX: More than a dozen House Republicans are calling on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to ban transgender women who were born male from participating in female college sports teams.

“We are deeply concerned about the future of women’s sports and upholding the critical Title IX protections for women’s sports with the NCAA’s current policies,” said a letter led by Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and signed by 16 fellow Republican la

[Read Full story at source]