House Republicans excoriated progressive “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for suggesting during the House Education and the Workforce Committee’s hearing tackling antisemitism at Columbia University that none of the demonstrations deriding Jews on campus have been “anti-Jewish.”
Fox News Digital caught up with two Republicans on the committee at the Capitol after the hearing, asking their thoughts about Columbia University President Dr. Nemat “Minouche&#
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Squad’ member under DOJ investigation is still paying her husband with campaign funds, filings show - April 19, 2024
- House Republicans excoriate Ilhan Omar suggesting Columbia University protests not ‘anti-Jewish’ - April 19, 2024
- Republicans accuse Biden, Schumer of emboldening Iran prior to attack on Israel - April 19, 2024