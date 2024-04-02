FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans are eyeing a crackdown on certain legal immigration pathways to the United States, citing “exploitation and abuse” of the system.
Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, introduced a bill called the “Nuclear Family Priority Act” aimed at limiting who can get family-sponsored immigrant visas. Critics call the abuse of the family-sponsored system “chain migr
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Republicans eye crackdown on family-sponsored immigration - April 2, 2024
- RFK Jr.’s running mate an ‘unknown quantity’ with ‘deep pockets’ as GOP, Dems fear spoiler campaign: experts - April 2, 2024
- Rashida Tlaib accuses Israel of intentionally killing 7 humanitarian aid workers - April 2, 2024