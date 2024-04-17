House Republicans on Wednesday grilled Columbia University President Dr. Nemat “Minouche” Shafik regarding the employment of a professor who celebrated the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks as “awesome.”
During the House Education and the Workforce’s hearing to discuss antisemitism on Columbia’s campus, Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., condemned what he called the “perverse” statements by a tenured Columbia professor, Joseph Massad, who is listed as the chair of the S
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Republicans grill Columbia president over employment of prof who called Oct 7 Hamas attack ‘awesome’ - April 17, 2024
- Inside GOP plan to force as many votes on Mayorkas impeachment trial as possible - April 17, 2024
- Illegal immigrant arrested in crash that killed Democratic senator’s adviser - April 17, 2024