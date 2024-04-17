House Republicans on Wednesday grilled Columbia University President Dr. Nemat “Minouche” Shafik regarding the employment of a professor who celebrated the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks as “awesome.”

During the House Education and the Workforce’s hearing to discuss antisemitism on Columbia’s campus, Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., condemned what he called the “perverse” statements by a tenured Columbia professor, Joseph Massad, who is listed as the chair of the S

