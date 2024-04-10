FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is pressing New York City Mayor Eric Adams on whether any federal funds are being used for his city’s prepaid debit card program for migrants.

Adams’ Immediate Response Card pilot program is aimed at giving asylum-seeking families about $350 per month on a prepaid debit card, at a total cost to the city of $53 million. Adams has said the program would only allow them to buy food and baby supplies.

But amid a surge of il

[Read Full story at source]