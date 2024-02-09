Republican state lawmakers in Idaho ousted a senior member of the Republican leadership Thursday in an escalation of a dispute over the way budgets for state agencies are passed.

Rep. Megan Blanksma of Hammett was removed from her position as House majority leader in a vote by colleagues, the Idaho Statesman reported. The vote came a day after Blanksma was the lone House leader to oppose budgets passed by a panel of lawmakers, a controversial new process.

Factions within Idaho&#

[Read Full story at source]