House Republicans may invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress in the coming days amid a growing rift between President Biden’s administration and the Israeli government.
Israel is sending a delegation to discuss plans for an invasion of Rafah with White House officials. Biden’s administration has repeatedly criticized Israel’s plans, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., publicly disavowed Netanyahu’s leadership in a floor speech
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Republicans may invite Netanyahu to address Congress amid rift with Biden, Democrats - March 20, 2024
- Judge won’t sanction Michael Cohen for citing fake cases in AI-generated legal filing - March 20, 2024
- Ex-Trump officials launch forum to oppose left-leaning European policies ‘infiltrating’ US - March 20, 2024